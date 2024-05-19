Manchester United and Erik ten Hag hit new record low on PL final day 📉

Manchester United's season hit a historic new low on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils came through a tough Brighton test with all three points courtesy of goals from Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Højlund, but it was not enough to ensure European football for next season.

In fact, wins for all of the teams above them meant that United finished 8th, a new record low for the Premier League era.

Though they didn't make them any worse this afternoon, they also finished with their lowest ever goal difference (-1) and their most defeats in a single season (14), while they had already conceded the most goals in a Premier League season in midweek (58).

Worse still, Manchester City romped to their fourth consecutive title win with a win over West Ham, breaking a record for most consecutive Premier League wins set by, you guessed it, Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's side will have a chance to make amends next weekend when they take on City in the FA Cup final, knowing that only lifting the trophy will hand them European football next season, and improve what has been a campaign they will want to forget in a hurry.