Manchester United enter talks for German striker Maximilian Beier



Manchester United spent the majority of the 2023/24 season with one recognised striker in their squad.

At best it would have been two, but Anthony Martial’s constant battle with injury meant Rasmus Hojlund was the only centre forward available for much of the campaign.

With Martial now having officially left the club, the need for a new striker is obvious, with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Ivan Toney among the candidates reportedly being pursued.

Naturally, though, the signing of even one goal getter would leave United still short, because if one were to get injured, United would be back to the same situation as beset them last season.

This fact may not have been lost on Ineos, who according to Givemesport are pursuing a second striker, potentially in addition to Zirkzee.

The outlet cites reporter Dylan McBennet in claiming that the Red Devils “held talks with Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier’s representatives as they eye a new forward signing this summer.”

McBennet claims that United have “held talks” with both Zirkzee and Beier. This corroborates a report earlier this month that United are interested in the young star.

Furthermore, it is claimed that recent reports of United’s interest in Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata are untrue.

The Hoffenheim forward fits the Ineos profile perfectly. Aged just 21, he has performed well in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 3 assists in 33 games, an excellent return for a young player in a mid-table team.

He has predominatly played as the second striker at Hoffenheim, partnering well with a big man known well to United fans, Wout Weghorst.

Beier has a release clause of just £27 million.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

