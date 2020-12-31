Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani banned for three games over Instagram post

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Edinson Cavani has been banned for three games due to an Instagram post and will now be unavailable for Manchester United’s games against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Watford.

The FA found the Uruguayan guilty of misconduct over his social media activity after the 33-year-old used the word “negrito” in response to a congratulatory post from a friend, following his two goals in the 3-2 win over Southampton.

In addition to a three-game ban, Cavani has been fined £100,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting the charge for a breach of FA Rule E3.

A statement from Manchester United read: “As he has stated, Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologised for the post and to anyone who was offended.

“Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, The FA and the fight against racism in football.

“While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent Regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three game suspension.

“The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post.”

Cavani has been in outstanding form for United to boost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side over the last month to position the club second in the table behind champions Liverpool.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli striker has scored four goals and made two assists this season.

Cavani will next be available for United for their trip to Burnley on 12 January.

