Manchester United duo start for Portugal against Czech Republic

Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot both start for Portugal in their first game of Euro 2024 against the Czech Republic.

Portugal will once again rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to provide the goals at the European Championship, with tonight’s game taking place in Leipzig.

Roberto Martinez lines up his side in a 4-3-3 formation, which features two United players.

Portugal XI vs Czech Republic: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias; Cancelo, Silva, Fernandes, Vitinha, Mendes; Ronaldo, Leao.

Dalot was United’s most improved player this season so he deserves his place in the line-up tonight.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes was one of the first names on the teamsheet. He was crucial in their qualifying campaign providing goals and assists.

Czech Republic captain Tomas Soucek has warned his team-mates about the danger Fernandes can provide in the final third. The Czech defenders ought to be on their toes.

