Manchester United duo start in Euro 2024 clash against Serbia

Denmark need to beat Serbia in Munich to guarantee a spot in the Euro 2024 knockout rounds.

We’ll be rooting for the Danes since they have two Manchester United players involved, with Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund in tonight’s line-up.

The teams

Denmark: Schmeichel, Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen, Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Maehle, Eriksen, Wing, Hojlund. Subs: Kjaer, Jensen, Delaney, Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Jorgensen, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Hermansen, Kristiansen, Poulsen, Ronnow, Dreyer, Kristiensen, Bruun Larsen.

Serbia: Rajkovic, Veljkovic, Milkenkovic, Pavlovic, Mijailovic, Ilic, Gudelj, Zivkovic, Samardzic, Luklic, Mitrovic. Subs: Stojic, Makismovic, Vlahovic, Jovic, Tadic, Petrovic, Babic, Ratkov, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Gacinovic, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Spajic, Mladenovic, Birmancevic.

Startopstillingen mod Serbien 🇩🇰 Kasper Hjulmand har valgt de 11 spillere, der starter inde, når der fløjtes i gang mod Serbien i München 💪 KOM SÅ DANMARK 🇩🇰 📸 @fbbillederdk#herrelandsholdet #ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/0W4L5D71Lw — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) June 25, 2024

Denmark have drawn their opening two games in Euro 2024, but their performance against England gave reason to believe they can get a positive result against the Serbs.

Eriksen is Denmark’s creative spark, despite having less impact in games for United last season. His team-mate Hojlund is looking for his first goal at his first European Championship.

Their opponents tonight, Serbia, lost their opening match and then needed a late equaliser to avoid a second defeat, this time against Slovenia. They go into the game placed at the bottom of Group C.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United duo start in Euro 2024 clash against Serbia

Jun 25 2024, 19:21

Dutch reporters unsure how Van Nistelrooy benefits from potential Manchester United return

Jun 25 2024, 16:43

Everton express interest in Manchester United defensive duo

Jun 25 2024, 16:25