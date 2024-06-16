Manchester United duo start against Slovenia in Euro 2024 clash

Manchester United duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund both start for Denmark in their Euro 2024 opening match against Slovenia.

The Danes go into the match as the favourites since Slovenia have never beaten them in their six previous meetings across all competitions, losing on five occasions.

Having finished level on points in the same qualifying group for the European Championship, the two countries to head-to-head once again when it matters.

While Denmark topped the group with a superior head-to-head record, the sides ended Euro 2024 qualifying with identical records. They won seven, drew one and lost two of their 10 games.

This is the 10th European Championship that Denmark has qualified for, and we’ll be hoping to see their two United players star at the tournament.

Eriksen will be tasked with pulling the strings in the final third, while Hojlund is the man they are relying on for goals.

Rasmus Hojlund for Denmark in #Euro2024 qualifying: ▪️ Most shots (𝟮𝟯)

▪️ Highest XG (𝟱.𝟮)

▪️ Top scorer (𝟳) Danger man 🔥 pic.twitter.com/15wYP2epPJ — LiveScore (@livescore) June 16, 2024

Denmark XI vs Slovenia

Embed from Getty Images

Only three players interest us from the starting line-ups in this one.

Manchester United duo Eriksen and Hojlund start for Denmark, while Manchester United-linked Benjamin Sesko leads the line for Slovenia.

Startopstillingen mod Slovenien 🇩🇰 Kasper Hjulmand har valgt de 11 spillere, der starter inde, når der fløjtes i gang mod Slovenien i vores første kamp til EM 💪 KOM SÅ DANMARK 🇩🇰 📸 @fbbillederdk #herrelandsholdet #EURo2024 #lineup pic.twitter.com/BrwjvgNw2d — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) June 16, 2024

Sesko, 21, signed a new contract at RB Leipzig ahead of Euro 2024 and is expected to remain at the Bundesliga club for another season, despite attracting interest from United and Arsenal.

It goes without saying that we’ll be rooting for Denmark in this one.

