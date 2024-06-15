Manchester United duo learn summer plans as Argentina confirm 26-man Copa America squad

Argentina have confirmed their final 26-man squad for this summer’s Copa America after Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez were both named in their provisional group for pre-tournament friendlies.

Lionel Scaloni’s men will be looking to retain their crown after winning the prized tournament in 2021 before going on to become World Champions just 18 months later.

Martinez was Manchester United’s representative from the World Cup-winning squad and he will be one of two Reds taking part this year, as confirmed by Argentina.

The former Ajax defender missed most of last season through two separate long-term injuries but made his long-awaited comeback just in time for the end of the season, starting the FA Cup final win over Manchester City last month.

Garnacho scored the opening goal in that game and the tricky winger will now be taking part in his first senior tournament with his country.

Speaking ahead of Argentina’s friendly against Guatemala on Saturday morning, manager Scaloni commented on Garnacho’s place in the side, insisting he must not be rushed at this stage.

“He’s fine, he’s training with us,” Scaloni told TyC Sports, via Sport Witness.

“He’s a guy who, as I said the other day, not only shouldn’t burn in stages but also come in when we think he can do it in a match. It didn’t happen like that against Ecuador, but if tomorrow is the possibility, we will give him minutes.

“He is a boy in whom we have a lot of expectations. We have to carry him in the way we believe with the entire coaching staff, talking to him and insisting that there are things he has to do more often.

“He has one against one, he is fast and that is what he has to do more often. That’s what we try to talk to him about doing.”

Garnacho ended up being an unused substitute in that game against Guatemala but he will be hoping for more action over the course of the tournament.

Garnacho was also in the frame to feature for Argentina’s youth side in the Olympics later this summer but United decided to pull the plug on that, choosing to prioritise his involvement in pre-season preparations.