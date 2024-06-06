Manchester United duo make England squad for Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his final 26-man squad for Euro 2024, a day prior to the deadline for confirmed squads.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, as confirmed earlier, has not made the cut due to injury.

After sustaining a calf injury towards the end of the season playing for United, Maguire has no choice but to sit out this summer’s tournament in Germany.

However, there is good news for Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo as the only two United players to make Southgate’s squad.

Shaw’s inclusion will come as a surprise since he missed so much football last season. That said, he will travel to Germany as England’s only recognised left-back.

It will be Mainoo’s first major international tournament and England will be aiming to go all the way.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), John Stones (Manchester City), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool),Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal),Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

