Manchester United in discussions over €50m move for Bayern Munich star

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Manchester United will prioritise signing at least one centre-back this summer as Erik ten Hag eyes a widespread overhaul of that area.

A number of first-team regulars at centre-back could leave the club, with Raphael Varane already doing so as his contract is up at the end of this month.

In recent days, a move for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite has been discussed in the press, with United having an offer declined by the Toffees.

It is expected that United will return with an improved bid for Branthwaite but Everton’s high asking price may mean the Reds look at other alternatives.

That’s where Bayern Munich star Matthijs De Ligt comes in. The Netherlands international has spent the last two seasons with the German giants but is the subject of longstanding interest at Old Trafford.

Earlier this week, it was reported that United are monitoring De Ligt’s situation at Bayern Munich ahead of a potential push to sign him.

Now, those reports are echoed by Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has provided an update on the situation.

As per the reporter, internal discussions at Manchester United are underway as they explore a route to reuniting De Ligt with his former manager, with Ten Hag said to be one of the reasons behind United’s interest.

It’s claimed that United are yet to make any concrete progress in a move and that it’s still very much in a state of monitoring, with the Reds first looking to ensure that he will be available for a transfer.

Signing the former Juventus and Ajax star would set United back in terms of their budget for this summer and according to Plettenberg, United are currently anticipating a €50m transfer fee.

It remains to be seen whether United press ahead with their initial interest but that could depend on eventual departures in that area.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both have one year remaining on their contracts and Jonny Evans could leave in two weeks when his contract expires.