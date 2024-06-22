Manchester United defensive target Leny Yoro reaches agreement to join Real Madrid



Manchester United star Leny Yoro has reportedly struck an agreement with La Liga giants Real Madrid to become his next club.

Yoro was mentioned as a prime defensive target for United alongside the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) and Max Kilman (Wolves), just to mention a few names.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein relayed that United were actively working on a deal to land Yoro.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of the Frenchman was given a significant boost after Lille president Olivier Letang confirmed that the defender and his teammate, Jonathan David, are free to leave this summer as they have “exit vouchers.”

Erik ten Hag’s side are not the only club chasing the in-demand Yoro. He’s also of interest to other outfits like Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Throughout, the overwhelming sentiment has always been that Madrid are firm favourites to secure Yoro’s signature It’s understood that the 18-year-old’s wish is also to become the latest addition to the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sports Zone (via Get French Football News) now report that the teenage defensive prospect and Madrid have reached an agreement over his switch to the Spanish capital.

The France U21 international has his heart set on playing for Los Blancos under Carlo Ancelotti.

Ideally, Madrid would love to sign Yoro in the current window but that is contingent on finding middle ground over his transfer fee with Lille.

Madrid are determined not to overpay for a player who has just twelve months left on his contract with Les Dogues.

If this doesn’t happen, Yoro is waiting to stay at Lille for another year and join Madrid next year as a free agent.

United now have their work cut out for them if they still harbour hopes of Yoro wearing the famous red shirt next season. The 20-time English champions must launch a spirited charm offensive to try and lure Yoro to Old Trafford.

It may not be a foregone conclusion that he’ll join United, especially considering that it was recently relayed that he’s included to play for the Premier League side.

It’s also believed that United made contact with Lille to declare their interest in their prized defender.







