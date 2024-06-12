Manchester United defender Jonny Evans set to receive contract extension



Manchester United’s last summer transfer plan included recruiting a new right-sided centre-half with the club attempting to move Harry Maguire on.

However, the former club captain’s move fell through at the last moment and a move for OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo never materialised.

With funds tight, the club opted to offer Jonny Evans a one-year deal after the veteran impressed manager Erik ten Hag during training and in pre-season.

It was expected that the former United academy graduate would only be used in the odd Cup game and mainly act as a mentor to the young stars.

Evans’ return to United

But due to a major injury crisis throughout the campaign, the Northern Ireland international ended up playing 30 times across all competitions.

The 36-year-old ended up becoming a pivotal member of the first team squad with the Dutchman praising the veteran defender’s ability to play through the pain barrier and remain available for selection.

However, with Evans’ deal coming to an end in June, reports emerged that the defender would not be provided an extension and he would be departing after one year.

The club did have plans to eventually induct him into the coaching team at the club but the player has no plans of hanging up his boots just yet.

TeamTalk have now claimed that a contract extension is on the cards but that is mainly being done as Evans can act as a mentor for the young talents coming through into the first team.

Evans new deal

“United look set to extend the contract of veteran defender Jonny Evans but this is likely more for him to act as a mentor to the younger defenders in the squad.”

Academy sensation Willy Kambwala already made his debut last season while the likes of Jack Kingdon and Louis Jackson were all part of the matchday squad. All of them can learn a lot from the former Champions League winner.

Evans has proved he can remain a more-than-capable option when called upon and he knows the club inside out. Offering him an extension makes a lot of sense.

Ten Hag had asked INEOS to offer the veteran another extension and it seems with the Dutchman set to stay, the new co-owners are heeding his advice.

