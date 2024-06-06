Manchester United defender Harry Maguire a huge doubt for the upcoming European Championships

Manchester United’s season ended with victory in the FA Cup final and the majority of the squad are now turning their attention to the upcoming European Championships.

England are among the favourites and have Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo representing the red half of Manchester.

However, as reported by The Telegraph, Maguire’s participation in the tournament now looks in major doubt due to injury.

The centre-back is struggling to recover from a muscle injury that kept him out of United’s end to the season, including the triumphant crescendo at Wembley.

The 31-year-old has been following an individual training programme since joining up with the Three Lions squad and it is looking more and more unlikely he is going to win the fitness race having missed the final training session before the Iceland game on Friday.

Losing Maguire would serve as a huge blow to Gareth Southgate who is short on quality options in the heart of his defence.

The importance of Maguire to England doesn’t come without its irony with the United man regularly ridiculed by supporters for his struggles over the past few seasons.

Southgate has until midnight on Friday to make his final decision and Maguire will nervously be waiting awaiting the announcement.

Should the defender miss out, he will return to Carrington with his long-term future at United still up in the air.

Having just about survived being sold last summer, the former club captain went on to produce a decent season as he fought his way back into Ten Hag’s plans – albeit with the help of a raft of injuries to the first-choice central defenders.

United now must decide if Maguire has done enough to warrant a place in the squad moving forward, or do they cash in on a player whose market value is rapidly decreasing given his age and contract status.

Maguire has played over 200 times for United since signing from Leicester City for £80 million back in 2019.

