Manchester United defender attracting Premier League interest

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is attracting transfer interest from clubs in the Premier League and Serie A.

Wan-Bissaka has entered the final season of his contract at Manchester United and several clubs are circling in search of a cut-price deal.

The right-back has struggled to convince since signing for the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in 2019, with Diogo Dalot – who was named Manchester United Players’ Player of the Year for 2023-24 – ahead of the 26-year-old in the pecking order.

Wan-Bissaka’s deal was set to expire this summer but United activated a clause to extend his contract for a further season, to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer.

A sale could now materialise and Fabrizio Romano has reported that clubs in England and Italy are taking interest in the defender.

Palace continue to be linked with signing their former academy graduate, who won the Eagles’ Player of the Season award in 2018-19 before his £50m move to Old Trafford, but the form of Daniel Munoz has lessened the need for additions at right-back. West Ham has also been mooted as a potential destination.

