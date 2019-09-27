Manchester United dealt blow with Paul Pogba an injury doubt for Monday's match with Arsenal

Pogba was brought back for the midweek match with Rochdale, but the decision looks to have backfired - AFP

Manchester United have been dealt a severe blow ahead of Monday’s game against Arsenal with Paul Pogba a doubt with a recurrence of an ankle injury.

Pogba had been out for three weeks with a twisted right ankle suffered against Southampton and was rushed back for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over Rochdale at Old Trafford.

But the decision appears to have backfired, with the France midfielder taking a blow to the ankle against Rochdale and now at risk of missing the visit of Arsenal next week.

Pogba did not attend a bonding night out with some of his United team-mates in Manchester after the Rochdale match as a result of his swollen ankle and now faces a race against time to be fit for Arsenal.

United are also likely to be without the injured forward pairing of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Luke Shaw, the left back, has returned to training after a hamstring injury but the game is expected to come too soon for him. United are currently 8th in the Premier League, three points behind Arsenal, who have not won at Old Trafford in the league since 2006.

“The situation [with Pogba] is he finished the game, 90 minutes, fantastic,” Solskjaer said. “But he got a knock to his ankle which is very swollen so it was better not to go there [to Manchester] with the team and he's in a race for Monday. A doubt? Yes, that’s the way it is.”

Asked if Rashford and Martial would recover from groin and thigh injuries respectively, the United manager added: “I wouldn’t put my life on it but that’s part of this game, you work with what you have and we’re looking forward to this game.

Mason Greenwood could start after two goals in the last three matches Credit: Getty Images

“Luke’s back in training today so let’s see how he is. He’s getting there so let’s see how he reacts the next couple of days. He’s been working really hard. We hope to see him before the international break.”

Injuries to key attacking players have left United increasingly dependent on 17-year-old Mason Greenwood, who has scored twice in the past three matches, and raised questions about the decision to offload Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez without bringing in replacements.

Solskjaer said the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire in the summer had brought about clear improvement defensively but admitted his side needed to create and score more.

“You can see how much we've improved defensively,” he said. “That’s where we put the big money in with Aaron and Harry. We don’t concede many chances, don’t concede too many goals.

“The other way going forward is where we’ve struggled with injuries, Paul, Anthony, Marcus. We’ve had some bad luck in that respect. It’s about building relationships, it doesn’t help when you lose players.

“These boys need to get the pattern of play and if you’re half a second quicker with your movement ... sometimes the finishing could be better, it can be frustrating but that’s down to outstanding keepers too.

“It’s a team improving, evolving, a young team. The culture is there, I see them every single day in training, no attitudes with work rate, desire. Now can we trust ourselves. You can see against Astana and Rochdale they want to impress, do well and maybe they rush their finish at times.

“I never said it was going to be easy this season, I said it many times there are gonna be ups and downs, highs and lows and when we lose a game we have to trust ourselves and what we're doing.

“Keep the eyes on the prize and keep the principles we believe in. Any game in the Premier League is winnable but is also loseable, it's margins, fine margins and sometimes you stand there smiling, happy to have won a game, sometimes angry because you've lost, you've got to portray the right image.”

Greenwood could be in line for his first league start of the season against Arsenal. “It might be [he starts],” Solskjaer said. “He’s proven when he’s been on the pitch, Astana and Rochdale, that when you get him in the box he’s dangerous.

“What’s pleased me about him is he doesn’t turn down chances to finish. I’m not worried about him at all but we’ve managed him, we can’t just throw him in the deep end all the time. He's proved in those games he’s ready for it, the Premier League. I’ll have the weekend to think about it.”