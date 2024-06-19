Manchester United deal for defender ‘off’ due to UEFA rules

Manchester United’s deal to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice is ‘off’ and highly unlikely to be revisited.

Erik ten Hag’s team have been in negotiations over a deal to sign the France international for several months but the transfer has reached stumbling block due to UEFA’s rules regarding multi-club ownership. Manchester United’s new minority investors, Ineos, also own the Ligue 1 outfit and both teams are set to compete in the Europa League next season.

United want to sign at least one new centre-back this summer, following the exit of Raphael Varane, and have seen an opening offer for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite turned down. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that all parties had agreed on a deal for Todibo to move to Old Trafford but UEFA’s rules have blocked the deal.

Todibo has developed a reputation as one of Ligue 1’s best centre-backs since signing for Nice from Barcelona and made his France debut in September.

The 24-year-old has been named as a potential transfer target for several clubs, with Chelsea and Aston Villa said to be monitoring his progress. Spurs also registered interest in Todibo during the January window before turning their attention to Radu Dragusin.

Asked if he expected to leave Nice this summer, Todbio told the Daily Telegraph last month: “Honestly I don’t want to talk about [my future] because of my respect for the fans here and the club also, but we had a little discussion, for sure.

“My ambition is to play in the best competitions in the world and try to be the best version of me. Try to be the best defender, for sure, that I can be.”

