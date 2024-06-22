Manchester United cult hero Diego Forlan swaps football for tennis

Manchester United cult hero Diego Forlan has been making an impression on the tennis court.

The Uruguayan is best known as a goalscorer in the beautiful game, and making the Scousers cry, but the 45-year-old has traded free-kicks for forehands as he competes in the ITF Tour.

Forlan retired from playing football in 2019 following a short spell in Hong Kong with Kitchee. Since then he has managed Penarol and Atenas in his native Uruguay.

This week, Forlan travelled to Peru to play in an ITV MT1000 event in Lima – competing in the 45+ category.

The former United striker has reached the quarter-final where he will face Brazilian Antonio Amaro da Silva Filho.

In a video, circulating online, Forlan serves the ball adequately before striking a forehand.

From winning the Copa America in 2011,to competing on the ITF Masters Tour in 2024 🔥 Uruguay football legend Diego Forlan is through to the quarter-finals pic.twitter.com/wkKdIaudmJ — ITF (@ITFTennis) June 21, 2024

Diego Forlán was 16 when he gave up tennis to focus on his football career. Now 45, he’s playing tennis outside of Uruguay for the first time in his career and has dropped just three games in his last two matches on the ITF circuit in Lima. pic.twitter.com/mTpb7mOHRL — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) June 20, 2024

Talk about being multi-talented!

