Manchester United criticise unfair decision on Todibo transfer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has criticised the decision from UEFA to block Manchester United’s move to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.

Manchester United have been in negotiations over a transfer for Todibo for several months but have seen the deal blocked due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

Ratcliffe’s company, Ineos, own the French side and also hold a minority stake in Manchester United (27.7%), with the two clubs currently awaiting UEFA clearance to both compete in the Europa League next season.

UEFA’s recent guidance on multi-club ownership has warned clubs with shared ownership against inter-transfer deals, blocking Manchester United’s move for Todibo.

The guidance, released last month, said that clubs ‘who are currently subject to multi-club ownership tests will not be able to transfer new players between each other during the season they are in the same competition or during the first transfer window immediately afterwards’.

Ratcliffe has criticised the decision to block Manchester United’s move to sign Todibo, insisting the rules are ‘not fair’ on the France international who will be denied a transfer to the Premier League.

“UEFA said we can sell him to another Premier League club, but we can’t sell to Manchester United,” Ratcliffe told Bloomberg.

“But that’s not fair on the player, and I don’t see what that achieves.”

