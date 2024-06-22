Manchester United could be tempted to accept Federico Chiesa in swap deal for Mason Greenwood

Manchester United are reportedly giving thought to accepting Federico Chiesa in a swap deal for Mason Greenwood.

The future of the United academy product is one of the most hotly discussed transfer rumours of the summer and there have been constant twists and turns along the road.

At first it seemed that the Spanish teams would be the most likely to attempt to sign the Englishman due to his impressive loan spell with Getafe. However, more recent reports have seemed to suggest the scales are tipping in favour of a move to Serie A.

Both Lazio and Juventus have been heavily linked to the player as of late and reports this morning in Italy claim they are both actively trying to bring in the 22 year old.

Nonetheless, no team has yet met Manchester United’s valuation of the player, which has been reported to be around £40 million.

Therefore, Juventus are reportedly aiming to think up more creative ways to satisfy United’s requirements according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Old Lady “cannot and does not want to spend the €40-50 million currently requested by the Red Devils”.

It is once again suggested that United are in need of wide players as they are likely to lose both Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood and they have “begun to think about” Chiesa, who is “expendable for Motta” and whose contract is “expiring in twelve months.”

The Italian outlet suggests that Chiesa could be used as bait to tempt United to allow either Greenwood or Sancho to join the Turin based club but the latter could only be brought in on a loan deal due to the finances involved.

It has already been relayed here earlier in the month that Juventus were thinking about including either Chiesa or Samuel Iling Junior in a deal for Greenwood. It is interesting that the rumours have cropped up once more.

The Italian winger is certainly someone the club has historical interest in, having been linked with the player back in 2020 when he was at Fiorentina.

The Euro 2020 winner would certainly offer something different to United’s current group of wingers, being right-footed and operating on the right side, whereas the Red Devils currently possess a group of inverted wingers who are more comfortable cutting inside.

The player is a throwback tricky winger and it is said that “defenders struggle with his dynamism and the explosive nature of his movements when they attempt to jockey him, and to the extent that Chiesa often succeeds in moving them off-balance.”





