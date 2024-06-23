Manchester United Could Strike Deal To Sell Star This Week

Manchester United could strike a deal to offload one of their stars being chased by three Italian clubs this week, according to the Manchester Evening News.

While the Red Devils have no immediate concerns over the Premier League’s PSR rules, which are driving some clubs to do business by 30th June deadline, there could still be activity at Old Trafford.

It would likely take the form of an outgoing though, with Manchester United ready to do business.

The player who could go is Mason Greenwood, who appears to have no future at Old Trafford.

Lazio, Juventus and Napoli would all like to scoop Greenwood up and it is suggested that a deal could be struck this week.

Greenwood impressed while on loan in Spain at Getafe last term and could hand Manchester United a substantial sale.

Lazio have most recently been working to find a proposal which is acceptable to Manchester United, though Juventus have been focused first on landing Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

A deal for Luiz to go to Turin has been agreed and the Brazilian is expected to soon be put through his medical paces at Brazil’s 2024 Copa America camp.