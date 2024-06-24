Manchester United could rival Chelsea for €30m forward

Manchester United are monitoring developments surrounding Maximilian Beier but have not made a formal approach to Hoffenheim as things stand.

Beier is of interest to several Premier League clubs after a breakout season in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old scored 16 league goals for Hoffenheim to earn inclusion in the Germany squad for this summer’s European Championship and made his first appearance of the tournament against Switzerland on Sunday.

Beier’s 16-goal haul came entirely from open-play with only four players, Harry Kane, Serhou Guirassy, Lois Openda and Deniz Undav outscoring the forward, who had spent the previous campaign on loan at second-tier Hannover 96.

Beier has a release clause of just €30m (£25.3m) in his contract at the Bundesliga side and Chelsea have placed the forward on a lengthy shortlist of potential options for the summer window.

According to Sky Germany, the West Londoners have enquired into the conditions of a deal with their interest ‘more concrete’ than Manchester United at present.

However, the latter are keen to bring in attacking reinforcements and Beier is a genuine option, as Erik ten Hag looks to provide competition and cover for Rasmus Hojlund.

United lacked alternatives to the Denmark international last season and the club’s options at centre-forward have been further depleted following Anthony Martial’s exit as a free agent.

