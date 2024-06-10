Manchester United cool interest with former Chelsea boss after meetings

Manchester United’s interest in Mauricio Pochettino is believed to have cooled.

The Argentine is one of the managerial candidates Manchester United are said to have met regarding succeeding Erik ten Hag, should the Dutchman part ways with the club this summer.

Ten Hag’s job is under threat. It only adds fuel to the fire that United are meeting with potential replacements.

Imagine how we, as fans, would feel if the tables were turned and Ten Hag was flirting with jobs elsewhere.

On Sunday, Thomas Tuchel was ruled out of the running for the United job. The Times now claims Pochettino is unlikely to get the United job if United decide to sack Ten Hag.

The report adds that United spoke to the 52-year-old at the end of the season, having also interviewed him in 2022, when United appointed Ten Hag instead. It’s a job Pochettino undoubtedly desires to land one day.

Does failure at Chelsea tarnish Pochettino’s reputation?

No, but can you keep giving that answer, when he takes jobs like PSG? Excuses can’t keep being made for Pochettino and that is why I consider him one of the weaker candidates if there was a switch.

I would have said the same about Gareth Southgate, yet Stretty News believes the England manager is a favourite, as far as Ineos are concerned. He’s under contract until November and has Euro 2024 to prepare for, which is likely his final tournament as Three Lions boss.

Pochettino took over at Chelsea in May last year and struggled initially, but led the Blues to sixth position, three points and two places above United.

Compare that to Ten Hag’s first season at United and you’ll find that Ten Hag qualified for the Champions League and won the Carabao Cup, ending United’s six-year trophy drought. The former Ajax manager has won two trophies in as many years at Old Trafford.

Most fans feel Ten Hag deserves a third season in charge and we couldn’t agree more.

