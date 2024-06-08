Manchester United in contract extension talks with two players

This summer’s transfer window is a big one for Manchester United, with widespread changes expected to be made in just about every department on the pitch.

In terms of reinforcements, there are areas that United will need to prioritise – partly to raise the levels but a lack of personnel is also an issue.

That is certainly the case at centre-back, with Raphael Varane being the first one to leave the club this summer when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The Frenchman could be joined by Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, with both players entering the final 12 months of their contracts. United do, however, have the option of extending Maguire’s contract by an additional season, potentially tying him down until 2026.

Jonny Evans is also out of contract but according to reports, the veteran defender’s deal could be extended as the Northern Ireland international is in talks to do just that.

That’s according to the Manchester Evening News, who say that Jason Wilcox, United’s technical director, is leading talks to find a solution to outgoing contracts for Evans and Tom Heaton.

As per the report, any deal to keep Heaton, who was brought back to the club in 2021 by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, could include a guarantee for a future role beyond his playing days.

It’s stated that discussions are ongoing for potential new deals for the pair, with emphasis put on United’s uncertain centre-back personnel.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is an option at Old Trafford, with the Merseyside club potentially looking to sell in order to be in compliance with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.