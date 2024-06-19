Manchester United make contact with representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David



Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the agents of Lille striker Jonathan David to discuss the possibility of getting a deal done.

United want another top-class striker to provide competition for young Rasmus Hojlund.

For large parts of the 2023/24 season, Hojlund was the only senior striker available to Erik ten Hag for selection. Anthony Martial was mostly ruled out of action due to injuries.

Despite showing flashes of his brilliance and the kind of player he can develop into, it remains abundantly clear that the Dane needs help and cannot be trusted to solely lead the line for United every week. The Red Devils also require depth up front.

A number of targets have been mentioned in this regard including Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna), Matheus Cunha (Wolves), Ivan Toney (Brentford) and of course, David.

David has been linked to United on multiple occasions at various points in his career and this summer is not proving to be any different.

A report covered by The Peoples Person back in March relayed that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was keen on bringing him to Old Trafford in the current window.

The Canada international is all but assured to leave the Stade Pierre Mauroy in the coming weeks, with Lille president Olivier Letang recently stating that he alongside teammate Leny Yoro have “exit vouchers” that allow them to seek alternative clubs.

i news now report that United have taken a significant step in their efforts to secure David’s signature.

According to the newspaper, “Manchester United are stepping up their search for squad reinforcements, with Lille’s Jonathan David high on their striker shortlist.”

“i has been told United have made contact with David’s representatives but face stiff competition from Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa for the Canadian international.”

“Sources said David could be available for around £25m with Lille keen not to lose him for free the following summer. No offers have been made yet.”

Last season, David plundered 19 goals and four assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances. Across all competitions, the 24-year-old registered 26 goals and eight assists.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



