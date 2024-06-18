Manchester United Contact PSG For This Star Signing: Good Move By The Red Devils?

Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Xavi Simons in the summer transfer window. The former club even recently contacted the latter over the possible move, as reported by L’Equipe.

Xavi recently caught the limelight for his brilliant displays in the 2023-24 season at RB Leipzig. He featured in 43 games, netting 10 goals and providing 15 assists. He averaged 2.4 shots, 2.4 key passes, and 2.4 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Spanish midfielder is an attacking option who can feature in multiple positions up front. He has great dribbling skills, provides key passes, and also shoots well. He uses both his feet well and even contributes to the defensive aspects of the game.

Signing Xavi Simons won’t be an easy task

The pursuit of Xavi Simons could be a great move for Manchester United as they look to bolster their unit to fight for trophies next season. Simons is an extremely gifted player with great technical abilities. His creativity in the final third will help the club add more goals upfront.

The 21-year-old has already started delivering performances and is only going to get better and better. He could be a long-term investment for the club. No doubt, he is on the right path to be the next big thing in the world of football.

However, PSG aren’t reportedly willing to offload the talented midfielder in the summer. Instead, they want to loan him out for another season in the summer. Therefore, if the Red Devils want to secure his services permanently, they will have to offer a lucrative deal that the French side would hesitate to refuse. The youngster has interest from several major clubs across Europe.