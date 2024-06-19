Manchester United make contact with Lille’s Jonathan David over a potential transfer

According to The I, Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of Jonathan David (24) from Lille over a potential transfer. The Canadian international is set to leave the Stade Pierre Mauroy in the summer transfer window with Les Dogues president Olivier Létang confirming that he is likely to leave the club.

David has one year left on his contract with Lille meaning that he will be free to leave the club as a free agent in June 2025. The Ligue 1 club are keen not to allow the 24-year-old to leave on a free transfer and are looking to cash in to avoid that eventuality. Lille are said to value the striker at £25m.

Stiff competition from Premier League rivals

United are not the only Premier League club interested in acquiring the services of the former Genk striker. If the Red Devils are to sign David, they will have to fend off the advances of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and West Ham who are also showing a strong interest in the Canadian attacker.

GFFN | Liam Wraith