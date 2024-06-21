Manchester United make contact with Lille for defender Leny Yoro



Manchester United have reportedly reached out to Lille to declare their interest in defender Leny Yoro.

The highly-rated Yoro is one of the options under strong consideration by United to reinforce Erik ten Hag’s defensive department ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Yoro had a fantastic breakthrough campaign at Lille, that saw him help his side keen an impressive 15 clean sheets in 32 top-flight clashes. He also scored two goals in the process.

In addition to his height and long legs which give him an edge over opponents during duels both on the ground and aerially, Yoro is also incredibly gifted technically.

The Frenchman is an adept passer of the ball and excels at playing out from the back. At 19, there’s also plenty of room for improvement, hence why United are eager to add him to Ten Hag’s ranks.

Earlier this month, Lille president Olivier Letang’ confirmed that Yoro is free to leave the club as he has an “exit voucher.” Alongside United other outfits pursuing the centre-back include Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are widely considered favourites to land the player, who is also keen on a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu to play under Carlo Ancelotti.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has now given an update on United’s pursuit of Yoro, even as the club’s swoop for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite stalls.

The Toffees are refusing to name a realistic price for the England international and as a result, United are prepared to walk away.

Sheth wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Manchester United have made initial contact with Lille over Leny Yoro.”

“United working on several options in that position. No indication Everton will drop asking price on Jarrad Branthwaite.”

Alongside Yoro, United’s other alternatives to Branthwaite include Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Max Kilman (Wolves) and Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen).







