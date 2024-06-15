Manchester United In Contact With This Barcelona Emerging Star: One For The Future?

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 03: Vitor Roque of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Mendizorroza on February 03, 2024 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Roque got to feature only for 320 minutes despite having huge potential. He scored two goals in the limited opportunity and averaged 0.9 shots, 0.1 key passes, and 0.3 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Brazilian kid is clinical with his finishes in the final third. He likes to draw the defenders and edge them with his strength and pace. He makes good off-the-ball runs and also works tirelessly to track back and defend throughout the game.

A good fit at Manchester United?

Vitor Roque is considering leaving Barcelona due to a lack of game time. He wants to play regularly at the highest level to continue his development. However, it seems like Hansi Flick will prefer other attackers over him next season.

Hence, a summer move could be on the cards. Smelling the opportunity, Manchester United are keen on capitalising on it. The club are in search of attackers who can feature in multiple positions in the offensive line. In that regard, Roque fits well as he can play as a striker or also operate on the wings.

The 19-year-old has shown good glimpses and is considered a star in the making. He could help the Red Devils add goals in the final third and provide depth to the squad. He could also be a long-term investment for the club. However, United will have to offer a price of over €40 million.