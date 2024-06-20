Manchester United considering an approach for Edson Alvarez

Manchester United are considering an approach for West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian transfer guru reveals Old Trafford executives are “seriously considering” signing a new midfielder this summer with the prospect of Casemiro departing the club an increasingly likely possibility.

The 32-year-old Brazilian endured a dismal campaign after a brilliant debut season in English football, following his costly move from Real Madrid in August 2022.

There are long-standing links to the Saudi Pro League with a number of clubs, most notably Al-Nassr, reported to be considering approaches for the defensive midfielder. Al Nassr would offer Casemiro the chance to reunite with former United and Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as a suitably lucrative pay packet.

Romano contends that if Casemiro was to leave Old Trafford this summer, the chances of a new midfielder replacing him becomes “almost sure”.

🚨🔴 Man United, seriously considering to bring in also new midfielder — almost sure in case Casemiro leaves. Understand Mexico captain Edson Álvarez is one of the option discussed internally, appreciated by ten Hag. It’s difficult deal, as West Ham considers him as key player. pic.twitter.com/UUUiSy1vLb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

One such option being discussed internally by United is Alvarez – currently of West Ham, but who previously played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Romano reveals the midfielder is “appreciated by [T]en Hag” who was recently confirmed to be remaining at Old Trafford, despite much uncertainty over his future.

Alvarez, 24, relocated to Amsterdam in July 2019, joining Ajax from Club America in Mexico in a deal worth in the region of £12.7 million. He quickly established himself in Ten Hag’s plans, becoming a key part of the Dutchman’s back-to-back title winning side. At the end of Alvarez’s second season, he was nominated for the Eredivisie Player of the Season award.

In the summer of 2023, Alvarez was signed by West Ham for £35 million as part of the rebuild the club undertook following the blockbuster transfer of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

The Mexican midfielder was joined at the London Stadium by James Ward-Prowse (£30 million) and Mohammed Kudus (£38 million) as part of a ‘Moneyball’ style approach to reinvent West Ham’s midfield.

And it’s a testament to Alvarez’s quality that Hammers’ fans did not spend long pining the absence of Rice, despite the England international’s brilliant form for Arsenal.

As such, Romano reveals West Ham consider their star midfielder a “key player” and it will be a “difficult deal” to prise him away from their clutches. The Hammers are in a strong position financially and will be under no pressure to sell a player with four years remaining on his current deal.

This means any pursuit of Alvarez by United will be a costly one; and in a summer where the Red Devils are counting every penny, due to the acute pressure of the Premier League’s Profits and Sustainability Rules (PSR), this may prove a price too dear to pay, despite the 24-year-old’s ability to slot seamlessly into Ten Hag’s midfield unit.

