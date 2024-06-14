Manchester United consider triggering Joshua Zirkzee’s release clause

Manchester United appear to be closing in on the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

Following the departure of Anthony Martial, only Rasmus Hojlund remains in the striker position.

Clearly, United will need to sign at least one other striker in order to support Hojlund and ensure that the rising star is not overexerted during the upcoming season.

At just 23 years of age, Zirkzee is an ideal signing for United this summer, with his best years still ahead of him should he be properly developed and supported by his club.

The Dutch forward scored 11 Serie A goals this season. Notably, five of his goals were scored with his left foot and the remaining six slotted in from his preferred right foot, showing his ability to be two-footed in front of goal.

He also enjoyed a strong showing during his three Coppa Italia games this season, scoring once and providing two assists. (Stats via Sofascore)

Zirkzee’s contributions this season were particularly valuable as he helped Bologna to a fifth-placed league finish, securing a coveted spot in the UEFA Champions League for the club for the first time since 1964.

It appears that United have recognised Zirkzee’s vital goal contributions, with The Telegraph reporting that the club is contemplating triggering his €40 million release clause to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

While certainly an affordable price tag, convincing the youngster to sign for United may be more challenging than expected, with other elite European clubs also expressing an interest in him.

According to The Telegraph’s report, AC Milan and Juventus are also circling in on Zirkzee, while Arsenal may also pounce at the chance to sign him after another target of both them and United, Benjamin Sesko, signed a new contract with RB Leipzig.

In addition, Bayern Munich could still opt to exercise the buyback clause they inserted in Zirkzee’s deal when he transferred to Bologna in August 2022.

AC Milan appear to be United’s fiercest competition in the race for Zirkzee following reports that they have taken “decisive steps” to sign the Dutchman.

Still, one major obstacle has dissuaded Milan from sealing the deal, namely, the €15 million commission being demanded by the player’s agent, Kia Joorabchian.

While this signing bonus is not an insurmountable fee, United will have to tread lightly given their limited finances. Although good news has come in the form of a reported increase in the transfer budget to £140 million, which is significantly higher than expected, €15 million, or £12.6 million on agent’s fees could be a significant dent if United are to pursue multiple signings and their efforts to offload unwanted players don’t go according to plan.





