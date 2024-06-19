Manchester United consider move for Spain international starring in Serie A

Manchester United consider move for Spain international starring in Serie A

Manchester United are considering a potential offer for Spain international Josep Martinez.

Martinez, who won his sole Spain senior cap in 2021, impressed last season as an ever present for Serie A side Genoa.

The 26-year-old started 36 of Genoa’s 38 league games during the campaign, as they sealed an 11th place finish, in a solid season.

However, despite his importance for Genoa, he is being monitored by teams across Europe, with his current contract running until 2025.

Genoa have an option to extend that by a further 12 months if they choose to with his current transfer valuation set at around €8m.

🚨Manchester United could battle Inter Milan for Spain international Josep Martinez this summer https://t.co/tm0cFT457K — Football España (@footballespana_) June 19, 2024

As per the latest update from Italian transfer expert Rudy Galetti, the Premier League side are discussing a bid for Martinez, despite interest from Inter Milan.

The chance to remain in Italy could be a factor that works against United’s push to bring him to Old Trafford and the extended interest could drive Genoa’s asking price to over €12m.