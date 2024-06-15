Manchester United Have to Make Concrete Move for Bayern Munich Star Amid PSG Interest

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt could be on the move this summer as the Netherlands international’s name has been in the transfer rumor mill. Moreover, the 24-year-old is reportedly one of the names Paris Saint-Germain want to pursue to bolster their defense.

With PSG lurking around, Manchester United might be pushing to ensure they land the defender, who is under contract until 2027. Recently, Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany reported that the Red Devils have begun internal discussions about potentially signing de Ligt, which could cost around £42 million.

Moreover, the player will be allowed to leave Bayern Munich this summer in case of a suitable offer. According to CaughtOffside’s latest report, there’s mutual interest between the two clubs, revealed through intermediaries, to start negotiations.

However, direct contacts haven’t been established yet. Now, the ball is in Manchester United’s court to make a decisive move. Recently, the 24-year-old was asked about his future but noted that ahead of UEFA Euro 2024, it isn’t the time to discuss where he’ll be playing next season.

“I’ve already said this is not the time for me to think about it,” de Ligt said. “We’re playing at the Euros now and that’s very important for me and the national team.

“That’s why I can’t say now what I think about this situation. But what I can say is that I’ve now played my second season at Bayern – I’m very happy. For now I’m focused on the Euros and then we’ll see what happens”