Manchester United complete signing of James Overy



Manchester United have officially completed the signing of James Overy according to reports.

United were first linked to the youngster last month when a scholarship deal was reportedly offered.

A right back by trade, Overy is eligible for Australia and England at international level.

The Manchester Evening News have reported that “Manchester United have officially completed the signing of youngster James Overy.”

It was also added “Overy is expected to feature for United’s Under-18s next season and will be hopeful of making a debut at Old Trafford in the next few years.”

Initially slotting into Adam Lawrence’s u18s squad, Overy already has experience at senior level which could see him promoted through the ranks quickly.

Previously a part of the ranks at Perth Glory in Australia, the teenager was in their u21s side but was called up to the first team for a friendly against West Ham United when he was just 15 years old.

Overy made the move to England last year from which time he has spent time with non-league outfit Newton Abbot Spurs while trialling with Premier League clubs.

Despite operating as a fullback, Overy notched three goals in six appearances for the senior non-league side, exemplifying his physical capabilities to compete with older players.

Getting his name on the scoresheet, Overy is known for his attacking qualities and has been described by Newton Abbot Spurs coach Marc Revell as being “tenacious, aggressive going forward and very skilful with a great technique.”

Revell was full of praise for the youngster adding “his ability to listen and take instructions regardless of his superior quality in the level he was playing at with us, albeit brief, he still remained very grounded and played the way he was asked.”

Overy’s former coach revealed it is a four year deal which he has been given, which due to regulations will likely be an initial scholarship deal with a pre-agreement to sign a three professional deal upon his 17th birthday.

A Manchester United fan himself, Overy will be as excited to put on the red shirt next season as fans are to see his talent on the pitch.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

