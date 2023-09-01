Manchester United complete loan deal for World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat is joining Manchester United (PA)

Manchester United have signed Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina as they made the Morocco midfielder their fourth signing of deadline day and their seventh of the summer.

United will pay a €10m loan fee to the Serie A club with an option to buy Amrabat next summer for a further €20m plus €5m in add-ons, meaning he could cost them £30m.

Manager Erik ten Hag is reunited with Amrabat, who played for him at Utrecht and who has been a target for United for much of the summer.

The 27-year-old had missed Fiorentina’s Conference League play-off against Rapid Vienna and was training alone as he tried to engineer a move to Old Trafford.

And he said: “It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams. I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team.

“I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players. His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career; I know that he will help to bring out the best of my abilities so that I can help the group to be successful this season.”

Amrabat shone for Morocco at the World Cup (Getty Images)

United director of football John Murtough added: “We have tracked Sofyan for a long time, so we are really pleased to bring him to Manchester United. His committed, high-energy approach to the game fits perfectly with the group that we are building here. We know that Sofyan’s mentality, dynamism and technical qualities will help the squad as we look to achieve success in all competitions this season.”

United had already signed Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon and Jonny Evans on Friday, to add to Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund earlier in the window.