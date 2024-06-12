Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has caught the eye of Major League Soccer clubs

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy’s future could reportedly be in the United States in the Major League Soccer.

The South African joined United in 2022 when Erik ten Hag became manager of the club.

McCarthy was announced as a first team coach, specifically working with the forward line and received a lot of rave reviews in his first season, especially from Marcus Rashford.

Last year, the Englishman claimed “his relationship with me is very good. We speak a lot, we are always analysing games and showing me ways to improve. You know, small things that can help me make more chances, more goals, maybe create space for other players as well. We are doing a lot of work.”

Whilst the mammoth news that Ten Hag will be staying at the club was announced late last night, it seems his coach will not be.

It was reported at the end of May that he would be unlikely to stay at the club as he has not been offered a new deal.

SNL24 report that there is one destination that is becoming ever more likely.

“With constant talk of a possible exit from Manchester United, Benni McCarthy is believed to be weighing up his options, of which the ever-growing MLS is a possibility.”

As the South African has reportedly accepted that “the writing is on the wall” in regard to an exit from United, America is an “avenue that he is willing to explore.”

The site states that “McCarthy is understood to have caught the eye of one or two teams, though it remains to be seen what comes of the interest.”

It has been relayed here that the 46 year old is keen to get back into a management role after his stint at United comes to an end.

He has also been linked to his native South Africa and it has been reported that he could take over at the Kaizer Chiefs.

Interestingly, fellow former United coach Eric Ramsay is managing in the MLS at Minnesota United, winning six of his first 12 matches in charge.





