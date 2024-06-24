Manchester United close on striker as agent fee causes Milan problems and Arsenal withdraw

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee after AC Milan‘s pursuit hit a snag over agent fees.

Arsenal, previously heavily linked with the Dutch forward, withdrew their interest earlier this month.

FROSINONE, ITALY – APRIL 07: Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna FC looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Frosinone Calcio and Bologna FC – Serie A TIM at Stadio Benito Stirpe on April 07, 2024 in Frosinone, Italy.(Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee, 23, enjoyed a breakout season with Bologna, contributing 19 goals and assists in 37 games. His performances attracted interest from several clubs, including AC Milan and Arsenal. However, earlier this month, it was reported that Arsenal’s focus had shifted elsewhere, leaving the race primarily between Milan and United.

The Red Devils are reportedly prepared to activate Zirkzee’s £34 million release clause. However, the deal’s sticking point lies in the agent fees demanded by Zirkzee’s representative, Kia Joorabchian. Joorabchian, who is good friends with Arsenal director Edu, reportedly has a strained relationship with Milan and is demanding a significantly lower fee from United, giving them a clear advantage.

BOLOGNA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 14: Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna FC reacts during the Serie A TIM match between Bologna FC and ACF Fiorentina – Serie A TIM at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on February 14, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Italian reports suggest that Joorabchian initially sought a €15 million agent fee from Milan, a figure the Serie A club is unwilling to meet. This impasse has opened the door for United, who are now in advanced talks with Joorabchian and Zirkzee’s camp.

Zirkzee’s potential arrival at Old Trafford would address United’s need for attacking reinforcements, especially with Anthony Martial‘s contract expiring on July 1. The Dutch striker’s versatility, capable of playing as a traditional number nine or a second striker, makes him an attractive option for Erik ten Hag‘s side.

With Arsenal out of the picture and Milan struggling to meet Joorabchian’s demands, Manchester United are increasingly confident of securing Zirkzee’s signature. However, the deal hinges on finalising an agreement on agent fees, which look to be the decisive factor in this transfer saga.