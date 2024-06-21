Manchester United are close to signing Reading academy’s Camron Mpofu

Manchester United are set to sign Reading youngster Camron Mpofu this summer.

The Red Devils have reaped the benefit of an excellent youth system this season as both academy products Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have played crucial roles. They have swiftly become two of the most important players in the squad and both are still not even 20.

The under 18 team were also wonderful, winning the treble, and the feather in the cap was Ethan Wheatley becoming the 250th player from the academy to make his senior debut for the first team.

Since new part owners Ineos have been at the club, they have really prioritised youth development and seeking out key talents as United have signed or been linked to a plethora of young stars.

Highly-rated 14 year old Silva Mexes Tyler-Earnshaw and 16 year old James Overy have already joined the academy, while United are also frontrunners to sign Port Vale’s Baylee Dipepa.

The Manchester Evening News now report that United have their crosshairs firmly set on another young talent.

The paper reports that “Manchester United are expected to sign Camron Mpofu from Reading. Sources say United have to navigate a thorough Premier League process before finalising a deal for the 15-year-old.”

“Mpofu has represented Scotland and England at international level and is set to join United’s under 16s. The forward made his debut for Scotland Under 15s against Spain in April. Mpofu was one of only three squad inclusions from English club academies.”

The youngster was born in Scotland, but he has lived in England most of his life.

Mpofu signed for Reading in 2021 after a successful six-week trial.

The forward will join an already impressive array of talented youngsters such as Harry Amass, Jack Fletcher and Shea Lacey, who will be champing at the bit to make their first team debut in the not so distant future.

Despite the Red Devils’ poor league form and disappointing season, with the exception of the FA Cup win, the young players in the academy and first team are certainly a source of great pride and excitement for the coming years. Youth development certainly continues to be vital to the lifeblood of the club.





