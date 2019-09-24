Manchester United chief Ed Woodward ready to be 'patient' with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward: AFP/Getty Images

Ed Woodward has stressed that Manchester United will be patient as the club rebuilds under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have taken just eight points from their opening six games, suffering their second defeat of the new Premier League season on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s difficult start to the season follows a sixth-place finish last term and a summer of unrest among sections of the support, despite £140m spent on players.

But Woodward believes United are on the right track, and told investors on a conference call that the club will show faith in Solskjaer’s management.

“We and our growing fan base demand success. Success means winning trophies. That target and that standard has never changed for Manchester United,” he said.

“The progress on business side underpins the continued investment on the football side.

“Much of progress in academy, recruitment department and trianing ground is behind the scenes and not immediately apparent to those on the outside looking in.

“These investments, together with commitment we made to Ole and coaching staff in March, have given us the building blocks for success.

“Whilst we are confident this investment will deliver results, it’s important we are patient while Ole and his team build for the future.

“We will continue to focus on long-term strategy and not be influenced by short-term distractions.”

