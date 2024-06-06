Manchester United and Chelsea braced for battle in pursuit of newly-promoted PL star valued at £40m

Manchester United and Chelsea could go head-to-head in their pursuit of Leicester City talisman Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer (Express).

Both sides are keen on bolstering their midfield options for the 2024/2025 term, with new Blues boss Enzo Maresca seemingly adamant about bringing the 25-year-old with him from the King Power Stadium as he embarks on his new venture in West London.

Chelsea’s interest comes amid reports that homegrown star Conor Gallagher could be sold as he garners interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid ahead of the transfer window officially opening on June 14. However, he is expected to play a key role for England at the Euros, so any negotiations over his future are likely to be put on ice for now.

Nevertheless, the Reds’ potential pursuit of Dewsbury-Hall only further adds to the speculation that Christian Eriksen and Casemiro will be sold in the coming months. The experienced duo are on the back of severely underwhelming seasons in which they so frequently struggled to match the pace and physical demands of England’s top flight.

KDH played vital role in being crowned Championship winners

Dewsbury-Hall is gearing up for a term in the Premier League irrespective of whether he completes a move, having played an integral role in the Foxes’ promotion-winning campaign over the past nine months. He notched 12 goals and 14 assists as Leicester booked their spot in the top division after just one year away, and was subsequently named the Supporters’ Player of the Season as well as the Players’ Player of the Season.

As such, the Midlands outfit are believed to value their academy product in the region of £40 million.

