Manchester United cannot spend more than £60 million on a single target: report



Manchester United may have ended the season on a high by lifting the FA Cup trophy but it was clear for all to see that the team really struggled throughout the campaign.

The Red Devils registered their worst-ever Premier League finish while their European adventure ended before Christmas. The club’s Carabao Cup defence also ended in the Round of 16.

New co-owners INEOS are not too impressed with Erik ten Hag nor with the squad and are planning a complete revamp.

The only problem is that after years of failed investments under the Glazers, PSR concerns have caught up with the Old Trafford side.

Budget cap

They will need to focus on moving players on and raising capital before they can start their recruitment spree.

And even if they manage to shift the high earners at the club, they cannot go all gung-ho in the market considering the squad needs reinforcements all across the pitch.

The defence leaked 85 goals in all competitions while the attackers struggled to score up front, registering the joint-lowest goals among the top-10 teams in the English top-flight. The less said about the midfielders the better.

With plans of recruiting more than one midfielder and centre-back as well as a full-back, the budget is likely to be stretched and if Givemesport are to be believed, the 20-time English league champions cannot afford to splurge more than £60 million on one single target.

“Manchester United could make four or five signings in the transfer market this summer but none will exceed the cost of £60 million, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

“Perhaps learning from Antony’s signing, the Old Trafford residents don’t want to spend more than £60 million on a sole talent.”

How will INEOS cope?

The Brazilian has been one of many poor decisions in the market over the course of the last ten years and now, the club could be forced to explore alternatives for their first-choice targets.

Frequently mentioned players such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Olise are all expected to cost well in excess of the aforementioned amount.

Players from other leagues like Joao Neves, Antonio Silva are all priced way above that valuation. This could mean the club is forced to conduct cut-price deals for players such as Joselu or Youssef En-Nesyri, as mentioned by The Peoples Person.

Already the uncertainty regarding the managerial situation is leading to the club missing out on free agents. INEOS cannot afford to start their first summer window on the backfoot if they are to bring back the club’s glory days.

