Manchester United to bid again for Premier League star after personal terms were agreed

Manchester United are prioritising two areas to strengthen this summer and that’s midfield and defence, with Erik ten Hag currently far from blessed with options in those departments.

Raphael Varane will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract later this month and there are also question marks over the futures of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

Evans’ current deal runs out at the end of this month and Maguire and Lindelof both have 12 months remaining on their respective deals.

In midfield, United could face a major overhaul as Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen could all realistically leave the club this summer.

Just days into this summer’s transfer window, it has emerged that United are making a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The exciting defender has already been the subject of an opening bid from United, with reports after it was confirmed that Everton were not going to entertain the proposal claiming personal terms have been agreed with the 21-year-old.

Now, it is being reported that United are set to go in with another bid for Branthwaite, clearly indicating that are open to negotiating with the Goodison Park club.

That’s according to the Mirror, who say that Everton are holding out for a whopping £70m to let go of their prized star.

As per the report, Branthwaite has been identified as the Reds’ prime target this summer but they are not ready to be held for ransom at the negotiation table.

It’s claimed that although they are expected to improve on their initial offer, they have no intention of matching Everton’s £70m valuation.

It’s also stated that United will tell the Toffees they will walk away from a deal if a reasonable middle-ground isn’t found.