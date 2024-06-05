Manchester United have bid £50m for a SECOND Liverpool transfer target

Manchester United have reportedly bid for another Liverpool transfer target. They’re trying to race ahead of their rivals.

Marca claims Manchester United have bid around £50m for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro. The teenager has been an absolute revelation this season, earning a spot in Ligue 1's Team of the Year at just 18.

That naturally draws a lot of interest and United are far from alone. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked for a long time - as have Liverpool.

In fact, there have been reports of Liverpool's interest dating back to 2023. More recently, L'Equipe claimed the interest is still there as of two weeks ago. The Reds have long been the name put alongside Real and PSG as wanting to sign the young defender.

It's one that makes sense, too. Joel Matip left the club this summer, while there are questions about Ibrahima Konaté's future as he enters the final two years of his deal.

Yoro could be the long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, if managed correctly, while he'd be a natural partner for Jarell Quansah if the latter remains in the first-team picture.

Should Liverpool bid for Yoro?

We imagine Lille will reject United's offer for Yoro. Interest from some of the richest clubs in the world puts the French side in an incredibly strong position - one of them will surely push closer to £100m.

That's been the rough figure that teams demand for their young stars, after all. Yoro is certainly one of those, given he's arguably the best centre-back in France right now and is still a teenager.

But it's debatable whether Liverpool need to be the club to outspend the rest. They do have an opening at centre-back, which helps, and Konaté lost his role as first-choice alongside Van Dijk, so that battle is firmly on.

It's just an awful lot of money on a player who isn't particularly experienced. You're spending on potential as much as current quality and we imagine Liverpool would want to spend big on a more sure-fire thing if they're going to grab a centre-back.