Manchester United Begin Internal Talks Over PSG Target Who Should Cost Around £42M

This summer, Paris Saint-Germain aim to strengthen its defense, specifically by adding more center-backs. Over the past few months, several names have been linked to the club.

The prominent name is Leny Yoro, but the Parisians might not put all their eggs in the player’s basket. A recent report revealed that the capital club are pursuing Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, who is under contract until 2027, as a defensive lead.

Moreover, the player will be allowed to leave Bayern Munich this summer in case of a suitable offer. Nonetheless, with PSG lurking around, Manchester United might be pushing to ensure they land the defender.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that the Red Devils have started internal discussions about a potential move for de Ligt. The information also reveals that the Netherlands international will cost around £42 million.

Recently, the 24-year-old was asked about his future but noted that ahead of UEFA Euro 2024, it isn’t the time to discuss where he’ll be playing next season.

“I’ve already said this is not the time for me to think about it,” de Ligt said. “We’re playing at the Euros now and that’s very important for me and the national team. That’s why I can’t say now what I think about this situation. But what I can say is that I’ve now played my second season at Bayern – I’m very happy. For now I’m focused on the Euros and then we’ll see what happens”