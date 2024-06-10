Manchester United backed to make move for former Manchester City attacker

Manchester United are looking at a number of strikers in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils plan to sign a new attacker after the departure of Anthony Martial from the club.

The Frenchman left Old Trafford after a nine-year spell at the club that did not fulfill the expectations supporters had.

In a plan to bolster the attack, United have identified a number of options as they look for a partner for Rasmus Hojlund.

As per The Athletic, Man United are in the race to sign RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko, despite the general feeling that Arsenal are leading the race to sign him.

The report mentions a £55.3m release clause in his contract, which should not be a problem for the Red Devils to activate.

However, there is an option for free that Man United can add to their attacking line.

Manchester Evening News have named former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho as a possible option.

He was released by Championship winners Leicester City upon the expiry of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Man City against Man United.

Despite not showing his best form recently, he was impressive during his spell at the Etihad Stadium and can prove to be a clever signing for the club, in the opinion of MEN.

The Red Devils want a striker who has experience in the Premier League and that has prompted MEN to name the former Man City attacker as an option that is available in the market.

Man United need a better striker than Iheanacho

Signing Iheanacho will not excite the fans who are looking at the club to make a bigger signing, someone who can come to the team straight away and make an impact.

United need a prolific goal scorer who can help the club with the goal scoring issues and assist Hojlund to develop into a world class striker.

Bringing Iheanacho at Old Trafford would be an uninspiring move as the player only managed to score five goals last season in Leicester’s Championship winning campaign.

INEOS have to show ambition and target the best players in the world at the moment who can take the club to the next level.

More Stories / Latest News

Manchester United backed to make move for former Manchester City attacker

Jun 10 2024, 9:27

United’s arch-rivals register ‘concrete’ interest in one of their priority targets; his club are resigned to losing him

Jun 10 2024, 8:00

United poised to generate £80m from two players’ exits with £325k-a-week being slashed from wage list

Jun 10 2024, 7:30