Manchester United, Aston Villa to face off for versatile Spaniard Brais Mendez



Unlike several of their Premier League rivals, Manchester United are yet to make any inroads in the transfer market thus far, but the club have now been linked with a new name — Brais Mendez of Real Sociedad.

Express Sport have reported that the Spaniard is attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League as well as Serie A with Aston Villa leading the race.

Roma and Juventus have also been named as suitors with his parent club open to a sale should they receive a satisfactory offer. His current market value stands at €40 million according to Transfermarkt.

“Aston Villa have asked about the availability of Brais Mendez as Unai Emery weighs up a summer move for the Real Sociedad star. Able to play in attacking midfield or out wide, the 27-year-old has over 200 La Liga appearances to his name and four caps for Spain.

Mendez interest

“Express Sport understands that Villa are the latest club to make contact with his entourage and gauge the possibility of a Sociedad exit. Manchester United have also expressed an interest in the player, along with Serie A sides AS Roma and Juventus.”

The 27-year-old primarily plays in midfield but can also do a great job out on the right, with versatility a trait highly admired by manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils’ issues out wide are well known with Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood both likely to be sold while the futures of Antony and Facundo Pellistri are also up in the air.

Last season, Mendez, formerly of Celta Vigo, mainly operated as either the attacking midfielder or further behind as the central midfielder and he registered an impressive eight goals and nine assists in 44 games across all competitions.

Villa in the lead

United also expect a midfield revamp with both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen linked with exits and a versatile ace like the Real Sociedad star would be quite the coup.

The Spanish international figured in the top 10 percent among La Liga midfielders for chances created and successful crosses while he was placed in the top two percent for shots (as per fotmob).

The only catch is that Unai Emery, who managed extensively in Spain, seems to hold the advantage and wants Villa to beat United to Mendez’s signing.

The Villans can also offer the player Champions League football, something the 20-time English league champions cannot. Recent reports are highlighting how INEOS are seemingly missing out on numerous players and they need to respond soon.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



