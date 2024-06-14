Manchester United ask Joshua Zirkzee to wait till July with AC Milan scrambling to agree early deal



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was forced to rely heavily on 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund throughout last season as his remaining forwards were either out injured or were suffering from a severe drop-off in form.

Even when the Dane looked tired, the Dutchman had no choice but to keep playing him with the summer signing ultimately emerging as the club’s top scorer with 16 goals.

In fact, the former Ajax coach had asked the Glazers for help in the summer and in January but the incompetent American family paid no heed and left Ten Hag to manage on his own.

However, the club cannot afford to repeat the same mistake this season and INEOS are said to be hunting for the perfect partner for the Denmark international.

Striker hunt

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee‘s name has popped up recently and despite there being concerns about where he will fit in at Old Trafford, the Red Devils’ interest has not waned.

AC Milan are reportedly in the lead while there is also interest from Juventus. However, Premier League rivals Arsenal are also not giving up the chase for the Dutch striker with a €40 million release clause.

According to HITC Football, Milan want to wrap up a deal as soon as possible while the two English giants have asked the player’s representatives to wait before jumping to a decision. The reason: his release clause becomes active from July 1.

“HITC understands that talks are ongoing about the future of Joshua Zirkzee but AC Milan are pushing hard to get a deal done. The Bologna striker is attracting the interest from multiple Premier League clubs with the £34 million release clause in his contract proving an attractive one.

“Zirkzee has become a more attractive option for the Gunners and they’re not the only English side interested, HITC understands that Liverpool and Manchester United are also keen on the Dutchman.

United, Arsenal ask Zirkzee to wait

“Despite interest from England, sources have told HITC that talks are remaining but Milan are struggling to reach agreeable terms with his agent, Kia Joorabchian. Joorabchian is also holding talks with United, Liverpool and Arsenal as the Italian giants struggle to agree terms to bring in the former Bayern Munich forward.

“We understand Milan remain fearful and as we revealed this week they are frantically tried to finalise the deal, but we understand that the English clubs want Zirkzee to wait.

“The release clause, that is proving to be an attractive one for English sides, does not kick in until the 1st of July and these clubs don’t see the need for the Dutchman to commit to a deal yet, whilst the Italian side do.”

The 23-year-old hitman registered 12 goals and seven assists last season and the former Bayern Munich star has ambitions of playing at the top level and leading the line for the biggest clubs.

However, United consider Hojlund as their main man upfront and that can lead to complications. The 19/20 Champions League winner’s future will be interesting to keep an eye on.

