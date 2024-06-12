Manchester United and Arsenal to rival Milan for Dutch forward

Manchester United and Arsenal are prepared to rival AC Milan in the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Zirkzee is a player who has been tracked all season after impressing in Bologna’s stunning season under Thiago Motta, as the Italian side finished fifth in Serie A to secure a place in the Champions League for next season.

Bologna’s overachieving side have attracted interest from top clubs across Europe, with head coach Motta agreeing a deal with Juventus and defender Riccardo Calafiori expected to follow. Zirkzee is another player who Bologna could struggle to hold onto due to a €40m (£34m) release clause in his contract and AC Milan have expressed interest in a deal.

However, Milan could face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal, according to the Metro, who are considering activating that fee. Each are in search of a centre-forward this summer and Zirkzee’s performances in Italy have caught the eye.

The 22-year-old scored 11 league goals and led all centre-forwards in Serie A for successful take-ons. Zirkzee, who began his career in the academy at Bayern Munich, was named Serie A Best Young Player for 2023-24 but missed out on a place in the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024.

He has scored seven times in 19 appearances for the u-21 side but is yet to be capped at senior level.

