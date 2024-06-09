Manchester United and Arsenal interested in £34m Serie A star

Manchester United are keen on adding firepower to their frontline this summer and easing the burden on Rasmus Hojlund, who experienced a mixed first season at Old Trafford.

Hojlund’s first four months were rough, with the Danish international waiting until Boxing Day for his first Premier League strike despite scoring five goals in the Champions League group stage.

Once the duck was broken, the goals started to come and the 21-year-old ended the campaign on 16 goals in all competitions.

United will still, however, be looking to add options in that position and Joshua Zirkzee, the former Bayern Munich youngster, has emerged as a possible candidate.

Zirkzee has been one of the standout names in the Serie A this season, helping his Bologna side to a historic fifth-placed finish, sealing a place in next season’s Champions League.

Now, it is being reported that United are interested in the Netherlands international. That’s according to Sky Sports, who say that United’s interest is matched by Arsenal, with both clubs said to be monitoring his situation in Italy.

United will be keen on adding at least one forward to their ranks after Anthony Martial left the club on a free transfer, with Erik ten Hag being left without a clear backup to Hojlund.

Zirkzee has two years remaining on his contract at Bologna and could be a ‘cheaper’ option for the Reds this summer. The 23-year-old scored 11 goals in 34 appearances for Bologna in the 2023/24 season.