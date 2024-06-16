Manchester United approach PSG for Xavi Simons after failing to sign midfielder last summer

INEOS have plenty on their plates as they enter their first transfer window as co-owners of Manchester United, having bagged footballing control of the Old Trafford outfit as part of the deal.

The FA Cup triumph at Wembley may dilute the memories of many fans, but United cannot overlook the fact that Erik ten Hag’s men finished eighth in the Premier League after delivering a frustrating show in nearly all areas of the pitch.

INEOS are looking to upgrade on several players this summer. If anything, apart from Bruno Fernandes, it is tough to find a true elite player at Carrington.

However, uncertainty over the Portuguese’s long-term future amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia may force the club to even look for a new attacking midfielder. Interestingly, a report from France suggests the Red Devils have already started doing that.

According to L’Equipe, United have contacted Paris Saint-Germain in their bid to potentially sign Xavi Simons.

The talented playmaker enjoyed a prolific loan stint with RB Leipzig in Germany last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting a staggering 15 times in all competitions.

It is going to be tough to find an attacking midfielder capable of replicating Fernandes’ creative genius should the United skipper ever depart, but Simons has certainly shown the potential to drive his side’s attack on his own.

However, despite his exploits at both PSV and RB Leipzig, his future in the French capital remains uncertain, leading to interest from a number of clubs, including United and Arsenal.

It is added that PSG are expected to prefer a loan move instead of cutting permanent ties with the 21-year-old Dutchman.

It is understood that if he is sold before January 2025, the Ligue 1 giants would have to share a significant part of the fee with PSV.

Another hurdle for United is going to be convincing Simons. Recently, the Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the versatile attacker turned down the move to Old Trafford last summer despite United finding an agreement for a deal worth €60 million with PSG.

After the supposed failed transfer, the former Barcelona wonderkid was loaned out to RB Leipzig.





