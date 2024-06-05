Advertisement

Manchester United announce retained list as Brandon Williams is let go

Manchester United have sent their retained list to the Premier League and confirmed that Brandon Williams will be let go at the end of his contract.

According to the club’s official website, United remain in discussions with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton over potential new contracts while Omari Forson has formally been offered a new deal.

After six months of negotiations, Forson looks set to leave United after declining a contract extension.

French duo Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane have already announced that they will be leaving the club.

Academy graduate, Williams will leave the club when his contract expires this summer. The full-back was sent on loan to Ipswich Town last term.

United also confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Shola Shoretire over a potential new deal.

Meanwhile, Charlie McNeill will seek new opportunities elsewhere. The same applies to Marcus Lawrence and Kie Plumley.

Manchester United retained list

Players aged under 24 of 30 June 2024

  • Rhys Bennett

  • Gabriele Bianchieri

  • Toby Collyer

  • Amad

  • Ethan Ennis

  • Alvaro Fernandez*

  • Will Fish

  • Jayce Fitzgerald

  • Jack Fletcher

  • Tyler Fletcher

  • Omari Forson**

  • Tyler Fredericson

  • Alejandro Garnacho

  • Dan Gore

  • Mason Greenwood

  • Elyh Harrison

  • Rasmus Hojlund

  • Joe Hugill

  • Louis Jackson

  • Jaydan Kamason

  • Willy Kambwala

  • Shea Lacey

  • Kobbie Mainoo

  • Sam Mather

  • Finley McAllister

  • Charlie McNeill***

  • Dermot Mee

  • Hannibal

  • Jack Moorhouse

  • Sam Murray

  • James Nolan

  • Habeeb Ogunneye

  • Max Oyedele

  • Facundo Pellistri

  • Kie Plumley***

  • Malachi Sharpe

  • Shola Shoretire***

  • Radek Vitek

  • Ethan Wheatley

  • Brandon Williams***

  • Tom Wooster

*Benfica have exercised the option to purchase the player on a permanent basis after a loan deal.
** Under Offer
*** Free transfe

Second B: Players aged over 24 as of 30 June 2024

*Eligible for free transfer

Scholarship Year 1

  • Zac Baumann

  • Jacob Devaney

  • Sekou Kaba

  • Reece Munro

  • William Murdock

  • James Scanlon

Scholarship Year 2 (under offer)

  • Ruben Curley

  • Jack Kingdon

  • Ashton Missin

  • Thomas Myles

  • Ethan Williams

