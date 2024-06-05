Manchester United announce retained list as Brandon Williams is let go
Manchester United have sent their retained list to the Premier League and confirmed that Brandon Williams will be let go at the end of his contract.
According to the club’s official website, United remain in discussions with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton over potential new contracts while Omari Forson has formally been offered a new deal.
After six months of negotiations, Forson looks set to leave United after declining a contract extension.
French duo Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane have already announced that they will be leaving the club.
Academy graduate, Williams will leave the club when his contract expires this summer. The full-back was sent on loan to Ipswich Town last term.
United also confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Shola Shoretire over a potential new deal.
Meanwhile, Charlie McNeill will seek new opportunities elsewhere. The same applies to Marcus Lawrence and Kie Plumley.
Manchester United retained list
Players aged under 24 of 30 June 2024
Rhys Bennett
Gabriele Bianchieri
Toby Collyer
Amad
Ethan Ennis
Alvaro Fernandez*
Will Fish
Jayce Fitzgerald
Jack Fletcher
Tyler Fletcher
Omari Forson**
Tyler Fredericson
Dan Gore
Mason Greenwood
Elyh Harrison
Joe Hugill
Jaydan Kamason
Shea Lacey
Sam Mather
Finley McAllister
Charlie McNeill***
Dermot Mee
Hannibal
Jack Moorhouse
Sam Murray
James Nolan
Habeeb Ogunneye
Max Oyedele
Facundo Pellistri
Kie Plumley***
Malachi Sharpe
Shola Shoretire***
Radek Vitek
Brandon Williams***
Tom Wooster
*Benfica have exercised the option to purchase the player on a permanent basis after a loan deal.
** Under Offer
*** Free transfe
Second B: Players aged over 24 as of 30 June 2024
Altay Bayindir
Antony
Jonny Evans*
Tom Heaton*
Tom Huddlestone*
Victor Lindelof
Anthony Martial*
Scott McTominay
Jadon Sancho
Donny van de Beek
Raphael Varane**
*Eligible for free transfer
Scholarship Year 1
Zac Baumann
Jacob Devaney
Sekou Kaba
Reece Munro
William Murdock
James Scanlon
Scholarship Year 2 (under offer)
Ruben Curley
Jack Kingdon
Ashton Missin
Thomas Myles
Ethan Williams
