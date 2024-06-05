Manchester United announce retained list as Brandon Williams is let go

Manchester United have sent their retained list to the Premier League and confirmed that Brandon Williams will be let go at the end of his contract.

According to the club’s official website, United remain in discussions with Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton over potential new contracts while Omari Forson has formally been offered a new deal.

After six months of negotiations, Forson looks set to leave United after declining a contract extension.

French duo Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane have already announced that they will be leaving the club.

Academy graduate, Williams will leave the club when his contract expires this summer. The full-back was sent on loan to Ipswich Town last term.

United also confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Shola Shoretire over a potential new deal.

Meanwhile, Charlie McNeill will seek new opportunities elsewhere. The same applies to Marcus Lawrence and Kie Plumley.

Manchester United retained list

Players aged under 24 of 30 June 2024

Rhys Bennett

Gabriele Bianchieri

Toby Collyer

Amad

Ethan Ennis

Alvaro Fernandez*

Will Fish

Jayce Fitzgerald

Jack Fletcher

Tyler Fletcher

Omari Forson**

Tyler Fredericson

Alejandro Garnacho

Dan Gore

Mason Greenwood

Elyh Harrison

Rasmus Hojlund

Joe Hugill

Louis Jackson

Jaydan Kamason

Willy Kambwala

Shea Lacey

Kobbie Mainoo

Sam Mather

Finley McAllister

Charlie McNeill***

Dermot Mee

Hannibal

Jack Moorhouse

Sam Murray

James Nolan

Habeeb Ogunneye

Max Oyedele

Facundo Pellistri

Kie Plumley***

Malachi Sharpe

Shola Shoretire***

Radek Vitek

Ethan Wheatley

Brandon Williams***

Tom Wooster

*Benfica have exercised the option to purchase the player on a permanent basis after a loan deal.

** Under Offer

*** Free transfe

Second B: Players aged over 24 as of 30 June 2024

*Eligible for free transfer

Scholarship Year 1

Zac Baumann

Jacob Devaney

Sekou Kaba

Reece Munro

William Murdock

James Scanlon

Scholarship Year 2 (under offer)

Ruben Curley

Jack Kingdon

Ashton Missin

Thomas Myles

Ethan Williams

