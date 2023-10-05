Manchester United’s Andre Onana problem – opposition teams are targeting a specific weakness

Andre Onana reacts to defeat by Galatasaray - CameraSport via Getty Images/Alex Dodd

André Onana has been targeted by Manchester United’s opposition for staying on his line and inviting shots on goal, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

United’s £47.2 million summer signing has conceded almost two goals per game on average, but Erik ten Hag has backed the Cameroon international despite a succession of high-profile errors and poor kicking.

But it is understood that Onana’s positioning in particular has been the focus of opposition analysts preparing to face United this season. The 27-year-old has been deep in his own area when United are out of possession.

According to a club source, players were told to shoot early at Onana as he is so far back in his penalty area that he effectively makes the goal bigger for them. He often comes forward to receive the ball with his feet but retreating towards his own goal-line has been seen as a weakness for opposition to exploit.

Galatasaray’s goals in their 3-2 win in the Champions League this week were examples of the flaw in Onana’s technique. Wilfried Zaha scored from a long ball down the middle with Onana deep in his own six-yard box.

The winning goal at Old Trafford, the Turkish club’s first away victory in the Champions League group stage for more than a decade, came when Mauro Icardi ran through and chipped Onana when the United goalkeeper was around seven yards out from goal.

Bayern Munich also scored from close range in the Group A opening defeat for United, and Onana was guilty of an error when he let Leroy Sane’s shot slip through his hands while on his goal-line. Goalkeepers are trained to be off their line so the angles make the goal smaller for the opposition.

Onana lets Leroy Sane's shot squirm through his grasp during the defeat by Bayern Munich - AFP via Getty Images/Christof Stache

It is understood that during the summer Onana was the only goalkeeper under consideration by Ten Hag, who coached him at Ajax. But even in their run together to the Champions League semi-final, Onana’s performance in the infamous defeat by Tottenham exposed some of the weaknesses in his game.

Ten Hag was asked directly whether he would consider dropping Onana if his defenders lost confidence in their goalkeeper. “He can be one of the best goalkeepers in the world,” said Ten Hag. “We have seen already his great capabilities and also his personality. He will make a mistake and bounce back, and will do so again, I am sure.”

Onana’s kicking has also been poor and one of his errors led to Galatasaray winning penalty on Tuesday evening, which was missed by Icardi.

He was hailed for his distribution when he arrived from Inter Milan, as the keeper Ten Hag wanted to replace David de Gea. But he is only sixth on the list this season for passes by goalkeepers. Onana has made 246, while Brentford’s Mark Flekken – set to visit Old Trafford this Saturday – has passed the 300-pass mark. Onana’s pass accuracy in all competitions is 76.1 per cent, meaning he is losing the ball once every four times he has it at his feet. The stats for xGOT (Expected Goals On Target) also show he is underperforming.

United can at least try to build on the two goals from Rasmus Hojlund against Galatasaray, despite the dramatic late collapse which leaves them without a point and facing FC Copenhagen next.

“We need to get some points now if we want to play in the Champions League after the group stage,” said the Denmark striker ahead of matches home and away against his countrymen.

“I am looking forward to playing against them because it’s a former club, my brothers are playing there, and I have a big heart for Copenhagen. But now I play for Manchester United and we need to get some points out of them.

“We’ve had a few games now where they just score after we scored. We need to go back and analyse that and talk about it in the group. Of course it’s a tough period now but we need to stick together and that’s the only way we can get out of this period.”

United, meanwhile, are investigating how Galatasaray fans got tickets to the home section of Old Trafford for their famous win.

